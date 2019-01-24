50 Cent Confirms He Got The Idea For ThisIs50 From Soulja Boy [Video]

It seems everyday we get more receipts about Soulja Boy’s influence. 50 Cent has admitted he too took some of his swag.

As he campaigns to have Hip-Hop put more respect on his name, Young Draco did an interview at the Real 92.3 radio station in Los Angeles. As per Hot New Hip Hop when asked about his former record label mate 50 Cent the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper gave Fif his just due. “50 Cent, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. That was the first CD I bought,” he confessed. “That’s why I signed to Interscope, I was just with 50 in New York. He got the Roi, his new champagne. I like that. Power, I like that. 50 always been a boss, G-Unit.”

As expected though he did steer the conversation to how he gave Curtis the play about launching is own online portal. “But 50 copied me too. He made ThisIs50.com from SouljaBoyTellEm.com. He’ll tell you that.”

Naturally this soundbite got back to the Queens MC and confirmed the statement via his Instagram. “I did get that from Soulja he was first doing a lot a sh*t, because he was still a baby he was young. I don’t know why but when he get mad, the sh*t have me crying.”

