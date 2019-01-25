The Game Gets X-Rated About Sex With Kim Kardashian On New Track

Somebody check on Yeezy. I feel a rant coming on in 5,4,3…..

There’s a snippet circulating the internet of an new record by Game where he’s rapping about pornographic fantasies with Kim Kardashian West.

“I held Kim Kardashian by her throat, n*gga! I made her swallow my kids until she choke n*gga!”

Press play.

It’s unclear on if Game is recounting a sexual encounter with the mogul or simply rapping erotic fiction however it’s bound to tick Kanye off! I mean, he doesn’t even want Drake following Kim on Instagram. For what it’s worth Game does mention apologizing to Kanye in the same line.

I say, check on Kanye. This could get ugly.

