Jussie Smollett Breaks His Silence With First Statement

Jussie Smollett has finally broken his silence on Tuesdays horrifying act of violence. The ‘Empire’ star released this official statement today.

“My body is strong but my soul is stronger.”

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words. I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served. As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me. With Love, respect & honor…Jussie.

Wishing Jussie a speedy recovery and justice.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: