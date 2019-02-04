Soulja Boy is being accused of kidnapping.

TMZ reports that a woman named Kayla who is reportedly dating Soulja, was in the rapper’s home in Agoura Hills just outside of L.A. over the weekend.

However, things went bad when the two began arguing and she was told to leave. From there, Kayla got into her car and began backing out of a driveway, when she hit the curb, causing Soulja’s assistant to reportedly became upset and started fighting with her.

Soulja allegedly stepped outside and tried to breakup the fight but the woman says that Soulja began punching and kicking her once she was on the ground and tied her to a chair in his garage with an extension cord for six hours.

Once she was released, she apparently went to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was discharged late Saturday night after being treated for 3 fractured ribs and a concussion.

Soulja’s manager has denied the Soulja’s was involved in the situation but Soulja has yet to respond to these allegations publicly.

SOURCE: TMZ

The Latest: “What’s Poppin!” – Liam Neeson Gets Put On Blast / Soulja Boy Accused Of Assault / Update on 21 Savage!

“We Invited Gov. Northam To The Cookout But He Has To Go!” Councilman Mike Jones Shares

21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces

21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest By ICE Was Based On Incorrect Information

Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments As Told By Janet Jackson GIFs

CBS Drops First Teaser Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’

Desiigner Calls Out Kanye West In New Instagram Rant [Video]

Big Boi Announces Dungeon Family Reunion Tour

Cardi B Talks Working Things Out And Taking It Slow With Husband Offset With Good Morning America

Man Behind Murder of Dionay Smith Sentenced to 80 Years Behind Bars

Soulja Boy Accused of Kidnapping A Woman? was originally published on Indyhiphop.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: