Hogan Fires Back at Post-Labor Day School Start Proposal

Gov. Larry Hogan is upset about two new state bills that would overturn his demand that schools start after Labor Day and end by June 15th.

Two senate bills, 128 and 131, would let each county board “set the start date and end date of the school year for the public schools in the county each year,” and let each county board decide to “extend the length of the school year for any reason up to 5 school days beyond June 15 without approval from the State Board or any other entity.”

Hogan sent out several angry tweets Monday about the proposal.

This is a bipartisan issue that has the support of the overwhelming majority of Marylanders and was recommended in a 12-3 vote by an expert task force created by the legislature and the previous governor. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 4, 2019

What's next – return of the Rain Tax? Reviving the Road Kill Bill? Increasing tolls? Not on my watch. Call your legislators. Urge them to support our work to restore common sense to school calendars & to stop ignoring the will of the majority of MDers => https://t.co/u5ZhDfgwZp — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 4, 2019

The bills are sponsored by Sen. Nancy King from Montgomery County and Sen. Paul Pinsky from Prince George’s County.

