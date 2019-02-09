CLOSE
The DMV
25-Year-Old Charged With Shooting At Frederick Douglass High And 2018 Murder

Baltimore Violence

Baltimore Police say 25-year-old Neil Davis has been charged with shooting an employee at Frederick Douglass High School on Friday and for a murder that happened in 2018.

According to Fox 45, Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder and related firearms violations. Officers were called to Douglass on Friday for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody by school police. No students were injured.

Davis was linked to a 2018 murder on York Rd in Northeast Baltimore. A warrant was issued charging him with first degree murder.

Davis is waiting for a bail review hearing at Central Booking.

