Baltimore Police say 25-year-old Neil Davis has been charged with shooting an employee at Frederick Douglass High School on Friday and for a murder that happened in 2018.

According to Fox 45, Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder and related firearms violations. Officers were called to Douglass on Friday for a shooting.

Related: Baltimore Police Respond to a School Shooting At Frederick Douglass High School

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody by school police. No students were injured.

Davis was linked to a 2018 murder on York Rd in Northeast Baltimore. A warrant was issued charging him with first degree murder.

Davis is waiting for a bail review hearing at Central Booking.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

25-Year-Old Charged With Shooting At Frederick Douglass High And 2018 Murder was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: