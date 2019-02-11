The 25-year-old suspect that’s responsible for Friday’s shooting at Frederick Douglass High School has been charged with not only that shooting, but also with a murder that happened in 2018.
City police said Neil Davis, 25, got inside the front door of the school and was confronted by a 56-year-old special education assistant, who was shot.
The staff member was taken to Shock Trauma and was in serious but stable condition.
Davis is also facing charges for the November murder of Darelle Yancey. According to Fox Baltimore, Yancey and Davis were cousins.
Davis was arrested back in 2015 for allegedly cutting the throat of an eight year cousin as she walked to school.
At the time, the victim’s siblings told police, Davis was looking for their older brother Darelle.
Davis apparently has “mental health issues and a drug problem,” according to his family.
Police said evidence collected in the school shooting on Friday linked Davis to the killing. He remains behind bars at this time.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source:FoxBaltimore
Report: Frederick Douglass High School Shooter Has Dangerous Past was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com