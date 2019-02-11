Kareem Hunt Signs Deal with Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt was released from the Kansas City Chiefs on November 30 after a video of him hitting a woman in a hotel hallway leaked. Just a week after the season ended, another team has added him to its roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network offered details on the contract he recently signed with the Cleveland Browns.

The #Browns signed RB Kareem Hunt to a 1-year deal that could be worth more than $1M not factoring in the suspension, source said. More than the minimum. After this year, he’ll be an RFA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2019

Considering the reason why Hunt was dropped during the 2018-19 season, it’s raising a ton of eyebrows that the Browns picked him up. General Manager John Dorsey even released a statement in which he speaks on Hunt’s character, saying, “My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision-making process, but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him.

He continued, “There were two important factors: One is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out.”

The incident that happened in February (and later released to the public after being obtained by TMZ Sports) shows Hunt, and friends in a hotel hallway during an altercation with some young women. The footage showed Hunt pushing and kicking one of the women while his friends tried to hold him back. After being dropped from the Chiefs, Hunt released a statement that read in part, “I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this.”

The 23-year-old may be part of the Browns, but he’s currently on the commissioner’s exempt list, which means he will be unable to participate in practices, play in or attend games with his new team.

A suspension is likely coming for Hunt, but the Browns clearly think he will be well worth the trouble of not having him on the field for a few games.

