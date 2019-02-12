Chris Bosh to Officially Retire in March with Miami Ceremony: “That Part of My Life Is Over”

Miami Heat’s Big Three disbanded after the 2013-14 season, and the first member to retire will be Chris Bosh. Well, officially at least.

After the drama with the organization about his return and possibly pursuing a roster spot elsewhere, he’s finally decided to hang up his sneakers once and for all. On a recent episode of Bill Simmons’ podcast, he reveals that although it’s been hard to come to terms with, it’s time for him to move on, saying, “That part of my life is over. That has been a tough thing to deal with but I’m good, which has taken a long time [for me to accept] … I could have kept playing. But man, that time has passed. I’ve made the decision not to pursue it anymore.”

Though the relationship wasn’t as strong towards the end of his tenure, the Heat acknowledge the contributions Bosh made to the organization and they plan on retiring his jersey at a ceremony on March 26.

Bosh hasn’t played a game since the 2015-16 season because of blood clots. He was voted to play in the 2016 NBA All-Star Game and compete in the Three-Point contest but was sidelined with a calf injury. During the second half of that season, a blood clot in his leg forced him to not play either and by the time the playoffs rolled around, the Heat refused to let him play.

The following season, the team still hadn’t cleared Bosh to participate in games or even training camp. Though both parties saw Bosh getting healthier, the numerous setbacks caused Heat President Pat Riley to say that Bosh’s career with the South Beach team is likely over due to the blood clots, saying, “We are not working toward his return.”

BREAKING: Heat President Pat Riley says team believes Chris Bosh's Miami career is over. "We are not working toward his return," Riley said. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 26, 2016

During his 13 years in the league, Bosh split his time between the Toronto Raptors—who drafted him with the fourth pick in the 2003 draft—and the Miami Heat, where he won two rings alongside Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

