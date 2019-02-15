“What’s Poppin!” – Jussie Smollett Update / Tiffany Haddish Curves Drake’s Dad / Cardi Being Asked Not To Perform!

Hola, ok…so Jussie Smollett is going to make his first appearance on TV since his attack. He sits down with GMA!

Tiffany Haddish had to curb Drake’s inappropriate dad Dennis!

Cardi is being asked to not participate at the Houston Rodeo!

