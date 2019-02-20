D.C.
Federal offices in DC are closed Wednesday
Maryland
Montgomery County government is closed Wednesday
Montgomery County Public Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday due to pending emergency weather conditions. All school and community activities in school buildings also are canceled. All childcare centers located in school buildings will be closed
Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather
Anne Arundel County Schools will be closed Wednesday
Howard County public schools and offices are closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather
Charles County Public Schools are closed to staff and students Wednesday
Virginia
Fairfax County Government is closed Wednesday
Loudoun County Government and all courts are closed Wednesday
Fairfax County Public Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday
Arlington County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather
Falls Church City Public Schools, Offices, Day Care and Facilities will be closed on Wednesday. All activities are canceled
Prince William County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather
Manassas Park City Schools will be closed Wednesday due to the impending inclement weather
Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday. Administrative Offices also will be closed. All activities on school campuses are cancelled
School & Office Closings Due To The Weather [February 20th, 2019] was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com