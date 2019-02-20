School & Office Closings Due To The Weather [February 20th, 2019]

D.C.

Federal offices in DC are closed Wednesday

Maryland

Montgomery County government is closed Wednesday

Montgomery County Public Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday due to pending emergency weather conditions. All school and community activities in school buildings also are canceled. All childcare centers located in school buildings will be closed

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather

Anne Arundel County Schools will be closed Wednesday

Howard County public schools and offices are closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather

Charles County Public Schools are closed to staff and students Wednesday

Virginia

Fairfax County Government is closed Wednesday

Loudoun County Government and all courts are closed Wednesday

Fairfax County Public Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday

Arlington County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather

Falls Church City Public Schools, Offices, Day Care and Facilities will be closed on Wednesday. All activities are canceled

Prince William County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather

Manassas Park City Schools will be closed Wednesday due to the impending inclement weather

Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday. Administrative Offices also will be closed. All activities on school campuses are cancelled

