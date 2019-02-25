RHOA Porsha Williams Lands Her Own BRAVO Baby Special

Porsha is undeniably glowing with her beautiful baby bump along with the new rock on her finger thanks to her finace Dennis McKinley!

Word is, the couple hosted an all white, winter themed baby shower this past weekend. Allegedly all of the RHOA cast was in attendance including Kenya Moore but minus NeNe Leakes. Hmmmm.

So with that being said, the cameras were said to be rolling for Porsha’s very own BRAVO Baby Special.

No word yet on when it will air.

Congrats to the couple on their bundle of love!

