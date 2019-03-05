Gov. Larry Hogan Releases Budget For 2020 Fiscal Year

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a $27 million savings in his supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2020. Details were released Monday with increased funding for several state and local initiatives.

The fiscal year 2020 budget also reportedly includes $1.5 million pledged by the Governor to provide funding to enable the state’s dairy farmers to participate in the Federal Dairy Margin Coverage Program, allowing them to leverage up to $17 million in federal funds.

Also included is $250,000 for a public alert system in Ellicott City and $243,000 to expand cold weather shelter services for people experiencing homelessness in Charles County.

