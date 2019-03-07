Redskins Acquire Quarterback Case Keenum From The Denver Broncos

The Washington Redskins working on a deal to acquire Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum, reportedly swapping 6th and 7th picks. The news was first reported by Barstool Nate of Barstool Sports.

My source tells me the Redskins will acquire Case Keenum. Possibly swapping 6th and 7th round picks. — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) March 7, 2019

Issues are still being sorted out but if the trade goes through, Keenum will be suiting up for his sixth team in his career. Last March, the quarterback signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Broncos but became expendable them team traded for Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco.

Keenum recorded a career-high 3,890 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 16 games with the Broncos last season.

