Clinton Portis joins BMitch and Scott Linn after visiting Louisiana State Penitentiary with Torrey Smith among others with a perspective from men who still have faith knowing they’re in prison for life and near the end of the line. Clinton offers insight into what he saw and felt, plus weighed on on the latest with the Redskins.

Brian Mitchell: Clinton Portis With Perspective On Life After Visiting Louisiana State Penitentiary was originally published on theteam980.com

