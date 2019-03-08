KYSWomensDay: New Music From Megan Thee Stallion Dropping In April

Megan Thee Stallion is 🔥🔥!! We got a chance to sit down and talk to her before she took the stage at the KYS women’s day celebration!! We talked queso 😋 (cuz its OH so good in Houston)!! Plus we talked about owning your own confidence!! We even got her to spit a hot freestyle 🔥🔥 #bars!! Enjoy the interview

