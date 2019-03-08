CLOSE
Are Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne Back Together?

2019 BET Social Awards At The Tyler Perry Studios - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After a public break-up, it looks like Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne are on the mend.

The comedians appeared in a joint video parody of the R.Kelly CBS This Morning interview posted to both of their pages Thursday. The subject at hand? Kountry Wayne’s 9 kids.

But, 9 kids and 5 baby mothers has seemingly done nothing to deter Jess Hilarious. Kountry Wayne dubbed the Baltimore-native his queen in a cozy photo posted Wednesday on his instagram account.

You may remember, Jess and Kountry’s relationship hit rock bottom last month over accusations he was still messing around with his ex-wife and only dated Jess for clout.

Hopefully cupid will be kinder to these love birds this time around.

Related: Jess Hilarious Cuts Ties With Kountry Wayne After Estranged Wife Posts Photo

Related: Jess Hilarious Drops Thotiana-Inspired Bars Seemingly Aimed at Kountry Wayne’s Wife

Are Jess Hilarious and Kountry Wayne Back Together? was originally published on 92q.com

