Maryland’s largest union says it is expecting thousands of teachers to march on the state capital in a call for increased school funding.

The Maryland State Education Association says more than 5,000 educators from the union have signed up to attend the rally on Monday evening. Together they are pushing for more money for Maryland schools as well as for teachers in the state to make more money.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Teachers Set To March In Maryland’s Capital was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com