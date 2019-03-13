Vince Staples is finally off probation. The rapper took to social media to make the announcement, although we still don’t know exactly what he did.

It’s all good as long as he keeps tweeting and spittin’ bars.

“We finally off probation and on the way to getting the whole shabang expunged let the record reflect I’m finna be jetsetting R.I.P. Anthony Courdain !,” tweeted Staples.

We finally off probation and on the way to getting the whole shabang expunged let the record reflect I’m finna be jetsetting R.I.P. Anthony Courdain ! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 11, 2019

Yes, he does mean Anthony Bourdain, but if we have to explain why he spelled it with a C, it’s not meant for you to understand anyway. Anyway, Staples had some folk to thank, including his mom, after reaching this milestone.

I ain’t been this excited since my dad put rims on the Maxima right after we beat the Mission Viejo Cowboys. Stay out the system Black people! Thank you’s to Meek Mill my Mama and the Crips for the motivation to escape. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 11, 2019

Shoutout Aja Mann for squabbling up this charge for the last few years you my Johnny Cochran I love you shoutout to the Compton Sherrif who made me & the homie play Rock Paper Scissors to see who was gon take the case I love you 2 even though you illegally searched and seized. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 11, 2019

Meek Mill, who is unfortunately still stuck on probation, chimed in.

I hope I’m next 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/nGPh6PNTL5 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 12, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

Vince Staples Celebrates Finally Being Off Probation, Thanks Meek Mill and Mom was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: