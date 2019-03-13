Been Booked: Regina King’s Least Talked About (But Still Legendary) Roles

Ever since winning her very first Academy Award for If Beale Street Could Talk, folks have been digging through the crates and realizing that Regina King has been a superstar for over 40 years.

“And yes I still remember the theme son to 227! I forgot Regina King was in this show too” – @DymonGyrl

It may be an age thing that causes people to remember King from various different roles. Gen X certainly remembers her from 227 and all the classic 90’s films, but most Millennials grew up at a time where she was just Huey and Riley from the Boondocks.

Then, there’s a generation who are just learning as they go along.

“Hold up!!!!!! Regina King is the voice behind Riley and Huey from Boondocks?? Bless that beautiful woman” – @mangua

But that’s the beauty about being a young legend and household name — everyone from the grandparents to the 13-year cartoon watchers know who you are. Which is why it came as a surprise to many that King is just now receiving her first Oscar after all these years.

“It’s never too late to say I’m happy Regina King won an Oscar, but she won my heart way before that.” – @EdwardVidaurre

We’ve seen Regina King do a lot in her four decade career. From directing to starring to stealing the show with her small but powerful rold, every screen King touches turns to culture gold. But in between her huge career moments like 227, The Boondocks and Beale Street, there are many other roles that she nailed and most people don’t even discuss. Some don’t even remember that King was in most of these films.

“I had even forgot that Regina King was in Jerry Maguire… damn” – @Lainefellipe

In the spirit of keeping her lengthy legacy alive, hit the flip to check out these forgotten about, yet classic Regina King roles.

