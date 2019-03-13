Adrian Peterson To Re-Sign With The Redskins

Adrian Peterson is returning to the Burgandy and Gold.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Peterson will sign a 2-year deal to stay with the Redskins. Anderson says Peterson sent her a text saying the deal is worth $8 Million Dollars with incentives.

“I feel like we made some good moves to get to where we are trying to go,” Peterson said to Anderson.

Last season, Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards with the Redskins which was his first time surpassing the 1,000-yard mark since 2015.

Currently, Peterson is the eighth-leading rusher in NFL history with 13,318 yards and with another 1,000 yards season could potentially reach as high as fifth place on the list.

Source: ESPN

