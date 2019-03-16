Soulja Boy Was Arrested After Cops Found Ammo In His Crib, Released

Soulja Boy may be on his comeback tour, but his struggle never went away. The divisive rapper was arrested after cops found ammo in his home—which is a no go as part of his probation.

According to TMZ, SB was promptly arrested after paying a visit to his parole officer in the San Fernando Valley on Friday (Mar. 15).

Part of Soulja’s parole conditions is that he stay away from any and all firearms. But when cops executed a search warrant on his home last month, they found ammunition, which is a no-no.

The cops reportedly search his crib after a woman claimed the rapper kidnapped him, which he denies. The authorities knew SB was due to this his parole officer and that’s where he got pinched—and he was jailed in Van Nuys.

Soulja was released the same day and, of course, took to social media to explain his struggle, by saying he’s no Tekashi69 and is the hottest rapper in the game.

This guy…

Soulja Boy is out of jail after doing an hour bid pic.twitter.com/WpOCaflu35 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 15, 2019

