Google Announces New Game Streaming Service Stadia, Will Launch In 2019

Back in June 2018, we reported about rumors of Google throwing its name into the world of gaming. Now it’s official with the tech giant finally unveiling its new game streaming service Stadia, which will not require the use of a console.

This is indeed the future of gaming and Google is leading the charge. Stadia aims to let gamers play high-end games on any modern screen whether it’s on a phone, laptop, desktop, tablet or your TV. The company announced today (Mar.19) at the Game Developers Conference that this will be all possible minus long download times and loss of fidelity when the service launches this year.

Google announced that gamers will be able to find a game they want to play, tap on it and instantly begin playing on any of the devices described above within five seconds. To Make this impressive feat possible Google will utilize data centers located around the world to help power the service and reduce latency. At launch, Google boasts the service will be able to run games 4K, 60 frames per second with a goal of attaining 8K resolution, 120 frames per second in the future.

To play, you will be able to use your existing controllers with the help of a USB plug-in. Of course, at launch, there will be a wireless Stadia controller fully equipped with a share button to share your content in streams and another one to launch Google Assistant that can seek help for you when you get stuck or lost in a game. We should add it looks like the offspring of PS4 Dualshock and Xbox One controller.

Which of these three #Stadia controllers is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/EeaZOWu4zg — Stadia News (@NewsStadia) March 19, 2019

Other impressive features announced, State Share which is the ability to instantly jump into a moment shared by the game via a link and Crowd Play that creates a lobby where gamers can wait to join in on a session.

Speaking on the new system, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said:

“Our next big effort is to build a game platform for everyone. When we say everyone we really mean it.” He said the company wants to “change the game” by bringing together the people who play games, watch games, and build games. “We’re really excited to work with you.”

On top of announcing the service, new controller and all of Stadia’s amazing abilities, Google also revealed a new game development studio led by Jade Raymond. As far as what games are coming you can look forward to playing Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Doom Eternal, NBA 2K on the service. Insider Rod Breslau ahead of the announcement took things a bit further suggesting games like Metal Gear Solid, Red Dead Redemption, Call of Duty would also be available.

Google at GDC about to announce a new console on the cloud, possibly called Google Stream, with Metal Gear Solid, Skyrim, Call of Duty, Red Dead Redemption, FIFA/NHL and other games with big publishers/developers pic.twitter.com/BJqtZfxUC4 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) March 19, 2019

Google has the gaming worlds undivided attention now. We can’t wait to try out the new service when it launches this year.

