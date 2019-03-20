Councilman Trayon White Clears Up What Really Happened in the “Hit & Run”

This morning many News platforms were reporting on Councilman Trayon White being involved in a “Hit & Run” so we needed to get to the truth and see what really happened. Trayon called in and explained the situation and Angie shared with him that with all of the amazing work he is doing, there are people who don’t want to see him succeed and are waiting for a mess up, “You must protect yourself at all cost!”

Listen to the full phone call convo in the video above and catch up on when he was in the studio with us in the video below…

