Two board members of the University of Maryland Medical System have resigned, and four more are accepting a “voluntary leave of absence,” in light of a controversy with Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh’s role on the UMMS board.
Burch also noted in a statement that two other members – John W. Dillon and Robert L. Pevenstein – have resigned.
Source:FoxBaltimore
Two UMMS Board Members Resign, 4 More Take ‘Voluntary Leave Of Absence’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
