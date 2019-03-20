CLOSE
Viral News
HomeViral News

R. Kelly Returns to Social Media Singing

Leave a comment

Fresh out of jail again Robert Kelly has made a return to social media early on March  20th.  This is his first post since the beginning of 2019 and since the domino of legal troubles that have haunted him this year.

So what did R. Kelly have to say?  Nothing really but he did break out in song for his estranged daughters birthday.  R. Kelly hasn’t seen his daughter in over two years and she made it clear a while ago that she wanted nothing to do with him calling him a “monster” in January and saying that “it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him.”  But that didn’t stop R. Kelly from sending well wishes for her 21st birthday.

But showing how out of touch he really is with his children, he called her by her birth name Joanne.  But she no longer goes by her birth name now calling herself Buku Abi to separate herself even more from her father and the name Kelly.

While R. Kelly has the comments turned off on his Instagram account he did not on Twitter and of course many had something to say about his message to his daughter.

RELATED STORY: 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Every Episode of Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

 

And why there were many messages against R. Kelly there were many die-hard supporters encouraging him to keep his head up.  But the one message we are sure R. Kelly would love to hear is from his daughter, and she had nothing to say back to him.

 

RELATED STORY: R. Kelly’s Lawyer For 2008 Trial: He’s Guilty As Hell!!!

 

R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices

11 photos Launch gallery

R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices

Continue reading R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices

R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices

[caption id="attachment_3023614" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] R. Kelly’s perverted ways have seemingly caught up with him. The disgraced singer has been indicted on 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by the Cook County State’s Attorney. His victims allegedly include four victims, three of which are minors, The Chicago Sun Times reports. A no-bail arrest warrant was approved for Kelly’s arrest. https://twitter.com/TIME/status/1099040474747285507 After an intense investigation, popular lawyer Michael Avenatti obtained VHS footage of Kelly allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old that he turned over to authorities. He took to Twitter to celebrate Kelly’s indictment. Each charge carries a seven year max sentence. MUST READ: R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse https://twitter.com/MichaelAvenatti/status/1099015088076439552 https://twitter.com/MichaelAvenatti/status/1099015088076439552 According to Avenatti, details about his investigation will be revealed in a press conference around 4pm today. https://twitter.com/MichaelAvenatti/status/1099018781521780736 Kelly’s atrocities were exposed in the recent Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly giving much steam to the #MuteRKelly movement. R. Kelly was acquitted in 2008 for child porn related charges, but it seems this dog is about to get his day again and the Internet is rejoicing. See what they’re saying, below:

The Latest:

R. Kelly Returns to Social Media Singing was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close