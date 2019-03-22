via Bossip.com:
Karrueche’s confirming that her character on “Claws” is very much alive. On season 2’s finale, her character Virginia was shot outside a Harrah’s casino after masked men on a motorcycle try to kill Desna.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
And while Virginia was seen bloody and being held in Desna’s arms—she’s apparently survived and she’s got a shiny new accessory.Karrueche posted a teaser from “Claws” season 3 showing the tiny Thotiana revealing a bedazzled eye patch and hitting fans with a Cardi B “Okurrr.”
Also on Karrueche’s Queen Virginia page, her character teases that eye patches are about to become a “thing” for “you b***s” thanks to her. Watch the season 3 trailer below:
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Kristoff St. John’s Cause Of Death Revealed
- Tevin Campbell To Appear On ‘Queen Sugar’ After Ava DuVernay Pulled Some Strings
- New Study Reveals Marijuana Before Sex Could Lead To Mind Blowing Orgasms
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return As A Bedazzled Eyepatch Rocking Virginia [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com