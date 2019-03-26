Frankie Faison’s New Show, The Village “Will Bring People Back Together Again”

We were honored to have Frankie Faison stop by before the premiere of his new show “The Village” airing Tuesday nights at 10pm on NBC. We were able to recall some of the many roles he has played in many classic films like Do The Right Thing and Coming to America. Frankie is now excited to be one of the stars in this series that he says with all of its diversity will help bring our community together, like the way it should be. See our full interview with him above or below…

