Minimum wage won’t hit $15 in Maryland anytime soon. Gov. Hogan vetoed the $15 minimum wage bill Wednesday.

In his letter to General Assembly leadership he stated, “Now is not the time to reverse course and put Maryland back on the previous path to economic stagnation.”

Hogan continued, “Just as the minimum wage would cost jobs and deny those who need them most an entry into the labor market, the gains from a minimum wage increase are projected to be unevenly distributed. It is projected that only 20 percent of any new income would go to those below the poverty line, the rest would go to individuals above poverty.”

He suggested a compromise to the bill that includes a phased increase of two dollars to $12.10 by 2022.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Vetoes $15 Minimum Wage Bill was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

