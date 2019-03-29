Hey everyone! It’s been a while, did you miss us? Well, the SpeakHER podcast is back and this season our resounding theme is “Take Up Space Sis!”

For season 2 we’re leaning into Black women who have created their own lanes in the arenas of wellness, social justice, art, and pop culture. For episode 1, host Charise Frazier and guest Leeza Joneé discuss her platform, The Breathing Space, a New York City community series with an emphasis on wellness, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month. Joneé also talks about what it means to be a Black woman in the wellness community and how she is continuously awed by her platform’s reach.

Let us know what you think in the comments and make sure you tune in every Friday for more of these great discussions!

The SpeakHER Podcast Is Back!: Season 2, Episode 1, Leeza Joneé & The Breathing Space was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

