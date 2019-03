Normally around 8:30am on Angie Ange in the Morning, we have The Great Debate, but on Fridays we switch it up. Today’s Friday Funday Question was, ladies what would be your go to pick up line? Chey Parker gave a few and the Men in the studio judged them. The comments on Instagram were hilarious and the phone calls… Well you just have to listen for yourself [listen below]

Also On 93.9 WKYS: