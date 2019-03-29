BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On Her Own Merit

While a slew of white children from rich and celeb parents may have to buy their way into some of the top colleges and universities, 16-year-old Aoki Simmons recently got into Harvard—on her own merit.

On Thursday, the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simons posted on Instagram the very moment she learned she had been accepted into the prestigious Ivy League school.

In the video, Aoki is visibly emotional, shaken by her good news, all while her mama is yelling, “Yay!!! You wanna go there? Are you sure? Yay!!!

“I’m only 16 and I’m going to Harvard baby! Insert emotional crying face,” she captioned in her post.

Adding, “@kimoraleesimmons “thank god you got in on your own honey cause you can’t row” thank you so much to every single person who helped me along the way. I am excited and honored and so so grateful. #harvard2023,”

She also tweeted out her letter for the world to see:

I’m going to Harvard!!! pic.twitter.com/2OvvXWgAWV — Aoki Lee Simmons (@aokileesimmonss) March 29, 2019

Always the proud mama, Kimora posted another video of her little son Kenzo reading the letter out loud. Look at him give his big sis a big hug!

Her father, also proud tweeted out his congrats as well:

So blessed aokileesimmons made it into HARVARD and Kimora Myself or Tim didn’t have to pull any strings or pay anyone to get her in 😂 she made it on her own academic merit “Aoki lee you… https://t.co/grtkIWkVaH — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) March 29, 2019

Congrats girl! Tell Malia, we said hi.

