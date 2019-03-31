Saturday , Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. was at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) , for the ‘Rock The Lyceum’ event. He was asked on his views of the culture and dropped some knowledge as usual.

K 97.5: Our black men are being targeted, do you fear being targeted ?

T.I. , “Fear? I don’t think any person of, any man of true principle can live or operate within fear. You can give careful consideration. But I think as a black man you were born a target.”

K 97.5: Do you have advice for those who have a way to get out of a situation they’re in, but they’re stuck?

T.I. , ” Well (Well), see that sounds like an oxymoron to me , because if you have the way to get out, how are you stuck?”

K 97.5 : This is based off of a comment that was made on a video, that you were talking to a young man about wearing Gucci, but were at the Super Bowl.

T.I., ” I was not at the Super Bowl, I was in Atlanta , during the Super Bowl. I had my own activations, because I had a hand in creating the culture that brings people to Atlanta; when it’s not the Super Bowl. So if it’s a bunch of people here, I’m going to promote and market my culture. The culture that I helped build and create in the city. I had nothing to do with Super Bowl events. I feel like, they were there to promote football , we were there to promote culture”.

T.I. , “As A Black Man You Were Born A Target.” [VIDEO] was originally published on Hiphopnc.com

