Alleged Killer Of Nipsey Hussle Eric Holder Has Been Caught

The manhunt for the chief suspect in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle has been caught. Eric Holder, a reported gang member, was caught Tuesday afternoon (April 2) in Los Angeles and promptly arrested.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2 that 29-year-old Eric Holder was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Artesia Boulevard. Los Angeles police responded to the scene and confirmed the man arrested was indeed Holder.

Hussle, 33, was killed in a triple-shooting Sunday afternoon in a South Los Angeles which left two other men wounded.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Tuesday that Holder, a gang member, approached Hussle and the other men he was with several times Sunday and spoke with them. Holder then returned with a handgun and opened fire.

“Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in a conversation with Nipsey and the others that were there. He left and subsequently came back armed with a handgun, and purposefully and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle.”

It was not clear in the report if Holder was taken in without incident.

