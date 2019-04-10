Tommie Lee Petitions Court To Enroll In Mental Health Program: Report

There are new updates in the child abuse case of Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee. Apparently, her legal team is petitioning the court to allow her to enroll in a mental health program.

“According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, an attorney for the former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star is petitioning the court in her child abuse case to allow Tommie to get treatment for a serious mental illness. She says she was diagnosed before or around the same time as she was charged with child abuse, and her condition is a significant part of her case,” TMZ reports.

“Tommie says she’s willing to meet a long list of requirements to enter the program, such as staying sober, submitting to random drug testing and attending self-help meetings,” she continued. “It’s the first step in a month-long process … applications are considered by a committee, which includes a prosecutor, and it will take about 30 days to decide Tommie’s fate. While Tommie doesn’t reveal her specific diagnosis in the docs … when she sat down with our Raquel Harper for a 2016 episode of “Raq Rants,” Tommie said she was bipolar.”

Tommie Lee’s extensive rap sheet is well-documented, so we’re hoping this is the break she needs to finally get herself together, stay out of jail, and do right by her family. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the reality star’s child abuse case as new information surfaces.

