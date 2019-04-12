Yesterday afternoon, thousands of people gathered in Los Angeles to say their final goodbyes to the late Nipsey Hussle. As we all know, his life was taken all too soon after a gunman — alleged suspect Eric Holder — shot him outside of his own clothing store. The entire nation has been in mourning since his murder, an indication of just how influential Nipsey was to friends, family, fans, and his community. Nipsey will be forever missed.

The program for his Celebration of Life contained tribute letters from peers like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. During the memorial, Karen Civil also read a statement from Barack Obama, who says he was introduced to Nipsey’s music through his daughters. See their letters on the pages that follow and join us in lifting Nipsey’s loved ones in prayer.

To Nipsey From Hip-Hop: These Tribute Letters From Jay-Z And Kendrick Lamar Were Incredibly Heartbreaking was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »