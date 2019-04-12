Yesterday afternoon, thousands of people gathered in Los Angeles to say their final goodbyes to the late Nipsey Hussle. As we all know, his life was taken all too soon after a gunman — alleged suspect Eric Holder — shot him outside of his own clothing store. The entire nation has been in mourning since his murder, an indication of just how influential Nipsey was to friends, family, fans, and his community. Nipsey will be forever missed.
Cali Love: These Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Say It All
Cali Love: These Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Say It All
1. You got me, I got you1 of 10
2. Real love2 of 10
3. Birthday behavior3 of 10
4. Posted4 of 10
5. "Ratchet Love Story"5 of 10
6. Let me tell you somethin' babe...6 of 10
7. Boogie and Hussle7 of 10
8. Gotta love em8 of 10
9. "Hussle N Motivate"9 of 10
10. "Been through a lot...Never folded on me," Nipsey wrote. "Love and respect that for life."10 of 10
The program for his Celebration of Life contained tribute letters from peers like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. During the memorial, Karen Civil also read a statement from Barack Obama, who says he was introduced to Nipsey’s music through his daughters. See their letters on the pages that follow and join us in lifting Nipsey’s loved ones in prayer.
To Nipsey From Hip-Hop: These Tribute Letters From Jay-Z And Kendrick Lamar Were Incredibly Heartbreaking was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4Next page »