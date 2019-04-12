Barack Obama Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle In Open Letter: “Nipsey Saw Potential. He Saw Hope.”

Nipsey Hussle‘s funeral was held at the Staples Center on Thursday morning in Los Angeles. The city showed up to pay respects and show their love for the Crenshaw and Slauson rapper who was tragically gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store last month.

The funeral saw appearances from rappers like Snoop Dogg and YG and performances from Stevie Wonder and Marsha Ambrosius. Following the funeral, there was a 25.5-mile long funeral procession that traveled through Inglewood, South LA and Watts.

A part of the service featured Ambrosius reading a letter from President Barack Obama, who was inspired by everything that Nipsey was doing for the community.

Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle’s life & legacy. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/qwEjjb6O9d — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 11, 2019

“While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets, and despair, Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope. He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always keep going,” said Obama in his letter. “His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it — to build a skills training center and a coworking space in Crenshaw; to lift up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow — is a legacy worth of celebration. I hope his memory inspires more good work in Crenshaw and communities like it.

Michelle and I send our sympathies to Lauren, Emani, Kross, and the entire Asghedom family and to all those who loved Nipsey,” part of the letter read.

During Obama’s time in office, he regularly hosted rappers. Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper , Alicia Keys, Wale, J. Cole , and Ludacris all sat down with the president to talk about social justice reform. Kendrick Lamar and Common both performed for Obama at the White House. There’s also that viral photo of Timbaland, Janelle Monae, Pusha T , Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes and more with Obama in the Oval Office.

Obama stayed close to the culture, and his message to Nipsey was heartfelt and highlighted everything good Nipsey was doing for the community instead of leaning into the bad that led to his murder.

Barack Obama Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle In Open Letter: “Nipsey Saw Potential. He Saw Hope.” was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: