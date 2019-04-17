The Redskins will kick off their 2019 regular season on September 8th, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the rival Eagles.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Here’s the rest of the Skins schedule.
Week 1: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2: vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 3: vs Chicago Bears (Monday Night)
Week 4: @ New York Giants
Week 5: vs New England Patriots
Week 6: @ Miami Dolphins
Week 7: vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 8: @ Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night)
Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs New York Jets
Week 12: vs Detroit Lions
Week 13: @ Carolina Panthers
Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: vs New York Giants
Week 17: @ Dallas Cowboys
Washington Redskins Release 2019 Schedule was originally published on theteam980.com