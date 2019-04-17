Washington Redskins Release 2019 Schedule

The Redskins will kick off their 2019 regular season on September 8th, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the rival Eagles.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here’s the rest of the Skins schedule.

Week 1: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 3: vs Chicago Bears (Monday Night)

Week 4: @ New York Giants

Week 5: vs New England Patriots

Week 6: @ Miami Dolphins

Week 7: vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: @ Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night)

Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs New York Jets

Week 12: vs Detroit Lions

Week 13: @ Carolina Panthers

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: vs New York Giants

Week 17: @ Dallas Cowboys

