Washington Redskins Release 2019 Schedule

NFL Washington Redskins vs Philadelphia Eagles

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Redskins will kick off their 2019 regular season on September 8th, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the rival Eagles.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here’s the rest of the Skins schedule.

Week 1:  @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2:  vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 3:  vs Chicago Bears (Monday Night)

Week 4:  @ New York Giants

Week 5:   vs New England Patriots

Week 6:  @ Miami Dolphins

Week 7:  vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 8:  @ Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night)

Week 9:  @ Buffalo Bills

Week 10:   BYE

Week 11:  vs New York Jets

Week 12:  vs Detroit Lions

Week 13:  @ Carolina Panthers

Week 14:  @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15:  vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16:  vs New York Giants

Week 17:  @ Dallas Cowboys

Washington Redskins Release 2019 Schedule was originally published on theteam980.com

