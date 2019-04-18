Blueface Blames Tekashi 69 For…

Rapper Blueface and Autumn-Joi get uncensored in an interview that addresses an old picture floating around, that’s allegedly him in a Nicki Minaj t-shirt posing with other ‘Barbz’.
“I’ve had tattoos since I was 17. I had a full sleeve at 17”, Blueface comments on the throwback photo of what appears to be him in a Nicki Minaj t-shirt. He confirms that fan is not him.
“I seen it too. The internet is crazy”, said Blueface. He added, “I blame Tekashi 69 for today’s internet”. The L.A. Rapper talks about that wave of how the internet is now, is all Tekashi’s fault, “For the trolling, just do anything for the attention.”
