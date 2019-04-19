Blackberry is still alive and kicking, and today the red edition of its KEY2 device is now available in the US sporting some marginal upgrades.

The phone costs $699 packs double the storage (128gb) with some Hub+ software improvements. Blackberry Hub and Blackberry Calendar also get a revamp. Owners also get red earbuds to match the phone’s beautiful crimson red aesthetic.

But that’s where it stops when it comes to separating itself from the previous model because the specs are identical. Like the OG KEY2 the red version has a mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 4.5-inch 3:2 LCD screen, 6GB RAM as well as a 3,500 mAh battery. Still no there is no justification for its $100 price increase from the only nine-month-old predecessor.

It’s also strange that the release of this KEY2 red comes on the heels of Blackberry announcing that its once top-rated Blackberry Messaging platform is shutting down on May 31, 2019.

Today we’re announcing that we will be closing BBM consumer service on 31 May 2019. Thank you for being part of the BBM consumer service experience! For more info: https://t.co/6ofKmXFkZE pic.twitter.com/BA1XIYRhPd — BBM (@BBM) April 18, 2019

So it won’t be no surprise if eventually, we will also be saying goodbye to the once insanely popular device that was once the goto cellular device before smartphones like Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy handsets took over the world. The KEY2 could be Blackberry’s last hoorah before bowing out succumbing to the insane popularity of Apple and Samsung’s devices.

You can see a hands-on preview of the KEY2 Red Edition in the video below.

—

Photo: JOSEP LAGO / Getty

Yes They Still Exist: Blackberry Releases Red Version Of Key2 Smartphone, Boasts Minor Upgrades was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: