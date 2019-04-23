Today in Silly Ass News… A Warning & A Commercial That Should’ve Never Been Made

Around 7:45am on Angie Ange in the Morning, the crew likes to bring awareness to a few stories in the news that are just plain ol’ silly! It seems like there is never a low supply of these stories in Florida but today’s story is actually “Smart Ass News”.

Speed Trap by Florida Police Foiled by Handmade Sign to Alert Drivers

https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-speed-trap-police-sign-painted-drivers

Those drivers were thankful for the warning but in real silly ass news, someone should’ve sent Ancestry.com a warning about this commercial. SMH! (Shaking My Head)

Ancestry TV Commercial, ‘Inseparable’

https://www.ispot.tv/ad/ImFD/ancestry-inseparable

In more Silly Ass News: an https://t.co/LdVd8ErYKV commercial that should've never happened…https://t.co/zrfMV2ZcSv pic.twitter.com/3O9lREKmlA — Angie Ange In The Morning (@AngieAngeAM) April 23, 2019

