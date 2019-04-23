Mario Talks Dating, Intentional Happiness, The State of R&B And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Mario is back! In Houston for the Millennium Tour, the Baltimore native chats with Keisha Nicole about his dating life, why he intentionally chooses happiness, getting back to making music, why he made his new album happier than previous albums, being on ‘Empire’ and more!

On Whether Or Not He’s Dating: “I started dating somebody right before tour … nothing too serious right now to be honest. I don’t look for anything … it’s interesting because I look back at all the girls I’ve dated in my life? They’re all different. One thing they all got in common is, they’ve all been through something and grew through some treacherous waters and grown into the women they’re going to be. I love and respect women that have gone through things … somebody I can relate to on that level. Look wise? I like girls who work out, that’s a turn on.

I like girls who are funny, kind of crazy but not crazy. I’m not gon’ lie I do like crazy but passionate crazy. Not erratic, just wanna yell for no reason crazy. But crazy, you’re not gonna let nobody walk over you. Not that I would but, you stand up for yourself. You’re vulnerable in the times you need to be and strong in the times when you need to be. Strength and vulnerability. Every time I date somebody new? It feels like it get closer and closer to the real thing. It’s like a pyramid, leveling up every time.”

Well now. You gotta watch the entire interview to get his thoughts on R&B at the moment, why it’s imperative to choose happiness and getting to a bag and more! Watch here or on YouTube!

