Jackie Long Gives Details On New Show With Lauren Hill & Sarunas J. Jackson

As we all know Lauren London has gone through tragedy and for the night of the premiere of her new show, I’m sure her and Nipsey had something very special planned. But sometimes getting fully involved in your passion and work is the best remedy. Jackie Long spoke with Angie Ange about their new show “Games People Play” also starring Sarunas J. Jackson aka Dro from Insecure. Hear what Jackie said about his time working with Lauren while she went through this terrible time and what to expect from this series…
