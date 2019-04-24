CLOSE
ABC is Bringing The Jeffersons Back in a Live Presentation Starring Jamie Foxx

The 70s classic ‘The Jefferson’s’ and ‘All in the Family’ is making a comeback to ABC for a live special presentation this time starring Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson and Wanda Sykes as Louise “Weezy” Jefferson.  Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmell is behind this reboot to pay homage to the iconic 70’s shows.

Also joining the live cast is Will Ferrell and Tom Willis and Justina Machado as Florence Jefferson’s housekeeper.  No announcement has been made yet for the roles of Helen Willis, Lionel Jefferson, Jenny Willis or Mother Jefferson.

In addition to The Jeffersons, All in the Family will get a live reboot episode on the same night.   On deck for All in the Family is Woody Harrelson playing Archie Bunker and Marisa Tomei playing Edith Bunker.

Both specials Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ are set to air on ABC on May 22nd starting at 8pm ET.  We just hope they keep both of the original theme songs for these reboots because they were so iconic!  Will you be watching?

