Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Seeks Custody Of Brother’s Daughter

In the wake of Nipsey Hussle‘s unfortunate death, legal matters are brewing amongst the rapper’s family. According to court filings, Nipsey’s sister is seeking custody of his 10-year-old daughter but might have a fight on her hands.

The Blast obtained a custody order between Nipsey and Tanisha Foster from 2013, awarding both parents legal and physical custody of Emani Asghedom.

According to the documents, Nipsey was given weekends with Emani and it appears Tanisha took the majority of custody during the week.

As The Blast first reported, Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, has filed to become the legal guardian of Emani and “to ensure that she can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.” The documents suggest that she had been living primarily with her father prior to his death.

Smith’s filing does not discuss the already standing custody order between Nipsey and his baby mama.

The outlet adds that Smith made the request to not inform Foster of her legal maneuvers, which might suggest that the daughter’s living conditions may not be optimal.

