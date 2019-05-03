adidas CEO Talks Kanye’s Political Views: “It’s Not Something I Worry About When I Wake Up”

The last few years for Kanye West has been quite the roller coaster, to say the least. West has always been a divisive figure who doesn’t hold his tongue, but he’s been on another planet since the current administration took over the White House.

We’ve seen the rapper openly support Donald Trump, go at Jay-Z, end his St. Pablo Tour early, the twitter rants, that weird TMZ interview, the SNL speech that no one on the staff expected and the push back of the album. All of this (and more — so much more) has many wondering if his political stances have hurt sales of his wildly popular Yeezy shoe.

In recent months, we’ve seen the resale value of Yeezys fall off a cliff, but according to Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, the sneakers are doing just fine on their end.

“We had a very strong third quarter in our Yeezy line,” Rorsted said on CNBC. “We expect to continue strong business with Kanye West also in the years to come. So far, we’ve seen absolutely no slow down in the Yeezy business and in our collaboration with Kanye West.”

"With the signing of Beyonce in addition to Kanye West, we believe we have a dream team," Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said, discussing the company's latest earnings report. https://t.co/CFmmw9esTJ pic.twitter.com/JVBUe4OE28 — CNBC (@CNBC) May 3, 2019

Rorsted joined CNBC to talk all things Adidas, quarterly earnings and midterm elections. A part of the conversation spun back into Kanye and his pro-Trump political stance.

“If he stays away from politics, that’s his choice. We don’t sign up to all of the statements he makes, we sign up to the creative work that we jointly do, which has been extremely successful for both parties,” said Rorsted. “We don’t always subscribe to every opinion he has, but it’s not something I worry about when I wake up in the morning. He’s been a great addition to our brand, not only in the U.S., but in China, in Russia, in Latin America.”

Well, if the company isn’t hurting on Yeezy sales now, there’s a chance that Kanye has a huge miss on the horizon with the way that he was roasted when spotted wearing shoes that no one could identify. There’s no telling if they’re even going to be future Yeezys, but Rorsted may not be happy with the next quarter sales if those are the move.

adidas CEO Talks Kanye’s Political Views: “It’s Not Something I Worry About When I Wake Up” was originally published on Cassiuslife.com