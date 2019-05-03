Baltimore Mayor Pugh has resigned and apologized. In case you missed it, she became the center of scandal after lying about the sales of her self-published children’s book series, Healthy Holly.

“Pugh, a Democrat, submitted a letter of resignation with Thursday’s date filled in by hand. Her resignation is effective immediately, her attorney Steven Silverman said at a 96-second news conference at his offices in downtown Baltimore,” the Baltimore Sun reports. “Pugh did not attend, Silverman took no questions and there was no indication when she would emerge from the seclusion she’s imposed on herself since her last news conference March 28.”

“Pugh, once seen as a more ethical option in a city with a history of wrongdoing by politicians, was overtaken ultimately by the public outcry over hundreds of thousands of dollars in deals for her ‘Healthy Holly’ books,” the site goes on to state. “Pugh’s story shifted as she tried to account for the first deal to be disclosed, struck with the University of Maryland Medical System when she was a member of the hospital network’s board. She nonetheless called continued questioning by reporters a “witch hunt.”

“I’m sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the office of the mayor,” Pugh reportedly said in her statement. “Baltimore deserves a mayor who can move our great city forward.”

Pugh’s portraits will be removed from city buildings and her signature will no longer appear on city documents.

Photo: Getty

Baltimore Mayor Pugh Resigns From Office: “I’m Sorry” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

