Ari Lennox Releases Debut Album “Shea Butter Baby”

We have been anticipating the DMV’s Own Ari Lennox’s debut album and now it’s finally here!

On Tuesday, Lennox released her debut project “Shea Butter Baby.” The project includes features from Fellow Dreamville members J.I.D (“Broke”) and J. Cole on the title track “Shea Butter Baby.” The DC Songstress is scheduled to come home on June 14th to a sold out crowd so expect a lot of love for Lennox when she hits the stage.

You can listen to the full 12-song project above or on your favorite streaming platforms.

