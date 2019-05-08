Dozens of officers are at Johns Hopkins University Wednesday morning, where students have been protesting the college’s decision to create its own police force.

The students were given three exterior warnings by police on the bull horn, and then the fire department cut through the locks that were chaining the administration building shut.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Johns Hopkins University Student Protesters Arrested was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com