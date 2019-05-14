Last week Drake reminded us all that he started from the bottom and now he’s here when he showed off the exterior of Air Drake jet which features the 6 God prayer hands and his iconic OVO owl decals. Now Drizzy is giving fans a look at the interior of the plane which is a product of his collaboration with Canadian company Cargo Jet Airways.

Drake and his crew boarded the jet for the first tme on Sunday (May 12) and thanks to Everyday Struggle’s talking head DJ Akademiks we now know what it looks like on the inside. We learn that comfort was the priority in building the Drizzy’s personal airplane, it features a persona bedroom, a living room that can be closed off from both the main cabin and where the magic happens.

As far as the design, its peak Drizzy featuring wraparound couches with a perfect balance of leather and crushed velvet to push the planes “classy interior” theme. It also has a hardwood table that is surrounded by individual reclining chairs. The walls of the plane also match the table and in a fascinating voyeuristic touch are filled with mirrors. Definitely sounds like the smooth operator Drake had certain situations in mind when he suggested that.

Inside of Air Drake. pic.twitter.com/WqtN07dBY4 — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) May 11, 2019

Since showing off the plane, Drake has spoken on the collaboration with Cargo Air in a Tweet stating:

“Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with Cargojet, a great Canadian company I was honored to do so.”

Looks like Drake and the OVO crew have a cool way to fly to Milwaukee to watch his Toronto Raptors take on the Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday after they sent Joel Embiid home crying thanks to Kawhi Leonard Game 7 buzzer-beater.

Views From The Jet: Drizzy Gives Us A Look Inside His New Personal Plane Air Drake was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: